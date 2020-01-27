Report: One-time Badger Tolzien, other former Packers join Cowboys coaching staff

With Mike McCarthy making his return to the NFL this year with the Dallas Cowboys, the former Green Bay head coach is apparently gilding his coaching staff with Green and Gold.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted a list of the Cowboys’ coaching staff heading into the 2020 season and it’s peppered with one-time Packers right from the top, literally. Long-time long snapper Rob Davis will serve as McCarthy’s right hand man as Asst. Head Coach.

The man who filled in after the Packers fired McCarthy, Joe Philbin, looks to be handling the offensive line, while another of McCarthy’s former coaches, Scott McCurley, will be on the other side of the ball and teaching linebackers how to rush those offensive lines.

Packers’ legend Al Harris made the list as one of the team’s two defensive back coaches. Harris’ spent seven seasons in Green Bay and is best remembered for scoring the game-winning pick-six against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2003 NFC wildcard playoff game, not long after Seahawks’ quarterback Matt Hasselbeck said, “we want the ball and we are going to score.”

The University of Wisconsin gets some love on McCarthy’s coaching staff too. The one-time Badger quarterback who went on to play for the Packers, Scott Tolzein, will serve as a coaching assistant, the list shows.

Not all of the faces on the coaching staff are brand new, though. Leon Lett, for one, will remain as Asst. Defensive Line Coach and reminder to wait until you cross the goal line before celebrating.