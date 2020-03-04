Report: Packers planning to let go of TE Jimmy Graham

A new report claims the Green Bay Packers are looking to part ways with tight end Jimmy Graham.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday that he is not expected to return to the team this fall.

"The move with the 33-year-old former free agent is noteable, though not a surprise for anyone involved," Rapoport wrote.

Graham was going into the final year of his contract and the Packers will clear $8 million in salary cap space by releasing him.

The 33-year-old finished with 38 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. He played for two seasons in Green Bay, tallying a total of 93 receptions for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns.