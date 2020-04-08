Report: Wisconsin's election may lead to longer 'Safer at Home' order

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services may soon recommend extending the state's 'Safer at Home' order.

One of the reasons cited for the decision is if they see more COVID-19 patients because of Tuesday's Spring Election.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a DHS conference call Wednesday that the department is reviewing data on confirmed patients, and comparing it to that of neighboring states that did not have Spring Elections, WTMJ reports.

DHS officials added in the conference call that current models predict that Wisconsin's peak of cases is anywhere from three to six weeks away.

Wisconsin's Safer at Home order is set to expire on April 24, 2020.