Report: Wisconsin native Tony Romo about to get huge offer from ESPN

According to a report, Wisconsin native and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo could receive a major offer from ESPN for his color commentary abilities.

The report from “Front Office Sports” says ESPN is preparing to offer Romo between $10 and $14 million a year.

Romo is currently finishing up the last year of his 3-year contract with CBS Sports. According to sources in the article, CBS has the right to match any offer Romo receives.

When Romo left the playing field for the broadcast booth, he immediately became a fan favorite for his uncanny ability to predict plays on the field before they happened.

Romo grew up in Burlington, Wisconsin in Walworth County. He eventually attended Eastern Illinois University before playing 14 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

