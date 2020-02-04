Report: Wisconsin sees rising suicide rate among children

A new report shows a disturbing trend in children's mental health in Wisconsin.

According to the annual 2019 report from the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health, the state's teen suicide rate is consistently higher than the national average, and has been that way for a decade.

During Tuesday’s address at the State Capitol, organizers say Wisconsin has made headway in children's mental health, but more can be done.

"How do we, together, make changes and act differently as adults to create the positive interactions that children need, so that they can build a better foundation, they can be better mentally and in their entire well-being?” said Linda Hall, director of the Office of Children's Mental Health.

The report was released the same day Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law that establishes a grant program for peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs in Wisconsin schools.

CLICK HERE to read the 2019 report.