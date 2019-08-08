Report looks at equitable housing, growth, in Madison

A report authored by Madison city planners examines data on growth throughout Madison, identifying which neighborhoods are growing most rapidly, and where displacement and gentrification could or is taking place.

The draft report on Equitable Development in Madison, authored by Dan McAuliffe and Urvashi Martin, city planners, aims to ensure Madison grows equitably.

"The impetus of the report was to take a look at how Madison is growing and try to make sure that we're dong so in an equitable manner," said McAuliffe. "Right now we're looking at about - the growth that we're seeing is projected about 70,000 people in the next 25 years."

McAuliffe said growth often happens in central areas, with high access to transit. But as housing prices increase, and wages don't increase proportionally, there is the potential of residential displacement.

"We want to take a look at some of the data and see what's happening, and get an idea of the forces that contribute to gentrification and displacement, and then make some policy recommendations as to ways we can combat that to make sure neighborhoods stay affordable to a large swath of the Madison residents and people aren't being displaced from their existing homes involuntarily," McAuliffe said.

Urvashi, who focused on the the policy recommendations and strategies in the report, said they looked at national examples from other cities to understand models for how to address gentrification, and keep housing affordable.

"One of the biggest goals of the study was to inform policy makers of how gentrification and displacement might be happening in Madison, and support it with data, and also look at strategies that are best practices," she said.

Urvashi said now the report will go through committees as part of a review process in the coming months to present their work and get feedback. Then the draft report will go to the council, most likely in the fall.

"Then it would go to the council to review this document and get feedback on what could be the potential direction and steps following this report," she said.