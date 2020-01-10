Report of injuries after Highway 12 crash in Monona

There was a report of injuries after two vehicles were involved in a crash in Monona on Friday night.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 12/18 going eastbound at Mill Pond Road at 7:30 p.m., according to Dane County Communications. There was a report of injuries on the initial call.

One ambulance is on scene, as well as the Madison Fire Department and Madison police Department. The left shoulder is blocked at this time, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

It is unknown how long traffic blockage will last at this time.