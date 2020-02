There is a report of an injury after a vehicle crash on Highway 69 Wednesday afternoon.

One vehicle crashed into a guard rail on Highway 69 at Fritz Road at 3:18 p.m., according to Dane County Communications.

All north and southbound lanes on Highway 69 are closed from Fritz Road to Quarry Road for at least one hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

One reported injury has been received, according to Dane County Communications.