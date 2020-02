A report of a driver pinned in their vehicle following a crash closed lanes on Highway 12 near Cottage Grove on Saturday afternoon.

The extent of injuries is unknown and at least one vehicle was involved in the crash on Highway 12 at Sigglekow Road at 2:26 p.m., according to Dane County Communications.

All lanes going both east and westbound were closed until 3:11 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.