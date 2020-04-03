Middleton officers respond to gun incident, instead arrest person on unrelated warrant

Middleton police officers responded to a report of man threatening others with a gun Friday, but the person they in the end cuffed was arrested for a completely different reason.

According to a incident report from MPD, officers responded to a report of man armed with a gun who was threatening other person, somewhere in the the 1200 block of North High Point Road just before 1 p.m. Friday.

But when officers arrived, searched the men and the surrounding area, they found no firearms. And an investigation revealed that no threats had been made, according to Middleton PD Sergeant Tyler Loether in the incident report.

However, officers did arrest one person in the area, on a warrant unrelated to the initial call, police say.

Several other departments also responded, including the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Shorewood Hills Police Department, Madison Police Department and Middleton Emergency Medical Services.