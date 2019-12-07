Report of shots fired receives MPD response

Madison police took a vehicle as evidence following a report of shots fired in Madison on Friday night.

Officers were sent to a shots fired call on the 4300 Block of Britta Parkway at 10:46 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers located a vehicle that someone had been shooting from and possibly shot at while sitting in it. Several shell casings were found in and outside the vehicle.

One of the rounds struck a nearby residence where a mother and her children had been sleeping. No one was injured inside the apartment, according to the department.

The vehicle involved was taken as evidence. No suspects or victims have been found at this time. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no perceived threat to the public, according to the department.

Anyone with any information is asked to call crime stoppers at 266-6014.