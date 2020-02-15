Reports: J.J. Watt marries Kealia Ohai

TMZ reports former Badger and Wisconsinite J.J. Watt has married fiancée Kealia Ohai.

According to an article, Watt and Ohai got married on Saturday at a hotel in the Bahamas. Friends and family were said to have attended.

TMZ Sports reported earlier in the week, the pair took out a marriage license in Harris County, Texas.

The pair have been together for two years, but got engaged 9 months ago.

Watt is best known for his days playing with the Wisconsin Badgers football team. He currently plays defensive end with the Houston Texans. Ohai plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League.

