Reports of power outages in Rock, Dane Co. areas

At least 100 people are without power in Rock County and nearby areas on Saturday afternoon.

According to Alliant Energy, there are 117 customers without power in Janesville alone as of 12:15 p.m.

Additional power outages extend to Evansville, Monticello, Stoughton, Cambridge and Edgerton. The number of outages in those cities and immediate surrounding areas vary at this time.

Estimated restoration of power to customers is estimated at 2 p.m., according to Alliant Energy.