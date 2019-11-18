Police: 3 killed in shooting at Walmart in Okla.

Police in Oklahoma said Monday that a shooting outside of a Walmart ended with three people killed, including a suspect.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said they were killed in the parking lot - a male and a female inside a car and a male just outside of it. One of the people killed is the suspected shooter, police said.

Ford said the gun used was a handgun.

No staff members were involved in the shooting and the store was not evacuated, Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins said in an email.

“This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation,” Jenkins said.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown but have since been given the all clear from law enforcement.

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

