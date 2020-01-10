Republican Tiffany slings cow manure in congressional ad

Republican congressional candidate Tom Tiffany tosses a shovel-full of cow manure in his first television ad to demonstrate his pledge to work closely with President Donald Trump to "clean out the three-ring circus in Washington."

Tiffany also touts his endorsements by Duffy and former Gov. Scott Walker in his first ad released Friday.

It's scheduled to air in northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District starting Sunday. Tiffany faces Jason Church in the Feb. 18 primary.

Democrats Tricia Zunker and Lawrence Dale are also running. The special election is to replace former Rep. Sean Duffy, who retired in September.