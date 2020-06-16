Republican lawmakers OK 4 settlements under lame-duck laws

The Wisconsin Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee has approved four more legal settlements under the state's lame-duck laws.

It passed statutes in December 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to get permission from the Joint Finance Committee before settling lawsuits.

The panel approved the first settlement under the laws in October.

Kaul on Tuesday asked the committee to sign off on settlements involving pollution runoff, landfill violations, a petroleum spill and deceptive housing practices.

The panel approved all four unanimously with no comments from any member except Democrat Evan Goyke, who complained that the lame-duck laws are delaying resolutions.

