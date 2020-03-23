Republican leaders blast Evers planned "Safer at Home

Republican legislative leaders are criticizing Gov. Tony Evers planned "Safer at Home" order, which is expected to go into effect on Tuesday.

“The governor’s announcement has created mass amounts of confusion," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) and Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said in a joint statement issued Monday afternoon.

The two top lawmakers in their respective chambers said Evers had been measured in his response so far and had been assuring business leaders he would not make a shelter-in-place order. They added that the Governor's Office told them every day that there would be no such order and they were taken by surprise by Monday's announcement.

"The governor’s sudden change of course and lack of specific guidance have increased the level of uncertainty and anxiety in our state," they continued.

Vos and Fitzgerald are asking the governor to explain the metrics that led to the order, what businesses are considered essential, and what must happen before the order is lifted.

“There also needs to be a better understanding as to why the decisions are being made, because of the impact on the economy, businesses and residents of the state," they said.