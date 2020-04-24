'Republicans are nervous': Some in GOP eye protests warily

The latest demonstration by right-wing groups against measures to contain the coronavirus is headed for Wisconsin.

But as with some earlier events, one group will be noticeably absent Friday: the state's most prominent Republicans.

That includes Sen. Ron Johnson, a Trump ally, who says he'll be sheltering in place at his home. Johnson's distance and ambivalence is shared by many Republicans as they warily watch the protests.

Six months from an election, the demonstrations are forcing some Republicans to reckon with a restless right flank advocating an unpopular opinion.

