Republicans ask judge to stop Wisconsin election lawsuit

The Republican National Committee, the Wisconsin Republican Party and the GOP-controlled state Legislature are asking a federal judge to allow them to intervene in a sweeping lawsuit filed by Democratic-friendly groups that aims to ease voting in the November presidential election.

The groups filed motions in the federal lawsuit on Monday. The Wisconsin Legislature also asked that the lawsuit filed last month be dismissed.

Attorneys for those filing the lawsuit did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

The state and national Republican parties argue that the lawsuit could "undercut democratically enacted laws that protect voters and candidates."