Republicans' attorneys agree to confidentiality

The Republican co-chairs of the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee say their attorney has agreed to sign a confidentiality agreement requested by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Kaul had asked members of the committee to sign the agreements in order to discuss proceeding with lawsuit settlements. The lawmakers refused, and Kaul said settlement of a potential major case that faced a Friday deadline was in jeopardy.

Sen. Alberta Darling and Rep. John Nygren said in a statement Thursday that they have authorized an attorney to sign a confidentiality agreement. They say Kaul's requiring a confidentiality agreement is "an obvious effort to undermine the law by delaying the committee's work."

But Nygren and Darling say the action should resolve Kaul's concerns about moving ahead with settling lawsuits.

Kaul did not immediately return a message seeking comment.