Republicans defend suicide prevention bills up for vote

Republicans say bills they're proposing to prevent suicides in Wisconsin will be more effective than a Democratic-backed measure that would allow judges to take guns away from people deemed to be a threat.

One of the Republican proposals up for an Assembly vote Thursday would create a grant program to pay gun shop owners to store guns voluntarily turned over by gun owners.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says that's better than the "red flag" proposal because it's less invasive. Vos says the red flag law would cause "additional stress" because a judge would order a weapon confiscated without consent from the owner.

Another bill up for a vote would create a new suicide prevention program within the state Department of Health Services.

Approval by the Assembly would send the proposals to the state Senate.

