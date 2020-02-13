Republicans introduce farm siting bill as session winds down

Wisconsin's agriculture department would no longer have exclusive power to regulate large factory farms under a bill that Republicans are trying to speed through the Legislature in its final days.

The move comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers angered Republicans with moves to enact tougher restrictions on the farms earlier this year.

There's little time for the Legislature to act, and even if the bill were to pass, it's unlikely that Evers would sign it into law.

The bill was introduced Tuesday and heard by the Senate and Assembly's agriculture committees on Thursday.

