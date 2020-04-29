Republicans praise Gov. Evers' spending cuts and call for more

FILE - In this June 20, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is surrounded by Democratic lawmakers and members of his Cabinet at a Capitol news conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says gun control measures being pushed by Evers are ineffective and "very unlikely" to be taken up by the Legislature. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers' has ordered state agencies to reduce spending by 5% between now and July, drawing praise from Republicans who called for even more cuts.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and budget committee co-chair John Nygren both said Wednesday that spending should be frozen starting in July.

Wisconsin is grappling with steep revenue drops due to the coronavirus pandemic. Evers earlier this month told President Donald Trump in a letter that the state could lose as much as $2 million over the next year.

To date, 300 people have died of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and the state has had more than 6,200 confirmed cases of the disease. 

 