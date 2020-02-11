Republicans push $30 million a year in farm tax breaks

Lawmakers are moving quickly on a pair of bills cutting taxes for Wisconsin farmers by nearly $30 million a year.

The proposals approved by the Assembly's agriculture committee on Tuesday come after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called for the Legislature to take emergency action to help the state's farmers.

The bills were introduced Monday and could be voted on by the full Assembly next week.

The measures would have to pass both the Assembly and Senate, and be signed by Evers, before becoming law.

Democrats on the committee voted for the bills that also drew broad support from the state's agriculture community.

