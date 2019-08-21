Rescue dog chosen to play lead role in Disney's live-action 'Lady and the Tramp'

An animal rescue in Arizona is beaming after one of its rescues is chosen for the lead role in Disney's live-action version of "Lady and the Tramp."

HALO Animal Rescue said Monte was transferred from a kill-shelter in Las Cruces, N.M. Then, last year, one of the show's animal trainers then adopted him from the Phoenix rescue.

Monte will play the lead role of "Tramp" in the new film, according to People Exclusive.

"His adopters say he's been such a good boy and loving life. We are all so happy for him and can't wait to check out the movie when it comes out!' HALO said in its Facebook post.

The new take on the animated classic will hit theaters on Nov. 12