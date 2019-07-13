Rescue mission ongoing at Prairie du Sac dam

A rescue mission is underway for a missing father at the Praire du Sac dam Saturday afternoon.

Five people went into the dam, including three children at around 9 a.m. All three children were wearing life jackets but had swam far from shore, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

The other two people, the father and mother, attempted to rescue the children. The mother and all three children got out of the water, but the father's body did not resurface, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities will work to rescue the father until resources have been exhausted, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews are currently on scene at the dam, including the Sauk City Fire Department, Prairie du Sac Fire Department, Sauk County Sheriff's Office dive team and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens, according to the Sheriff's Office.

