Rescue underway for workers trapped in collapsed trench near Brier Creek

A confined space rescue is underway to save people trapped in a trench that collapsed at 4209 Corners Parkway near Brier Creek Wednesday morning.

According to reports, multiple people were trapped. Emergency crews were working to get several workers out, according to our NBC affiliate WRAL.

The trench is located by TW Alexander and Glenwood Avenue.

The trench collapsed at the location where construction crews were building a gas station.

Dozens of first responders are on the scene, bringing special digging equipment.

A man was pulled out alive, who was described as seeming alert and talking to rescuers.

Some first responders are concerned due to the amount of time passing while people are still underground. Officials said the wet conditions may have played a role in the collapse.