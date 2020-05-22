Researchers show potential link between vitamin D and coronavirus

New research suggests vitamin D may help defend against COVID-19, prompting support from a Wisconsin congressman.

Vitamin D supplements may help coronavirus patients by reducing complications and preventing death.

Northwestern University led research on the correlation between vitamin D and the coronavirus by looking at patients from different countries. Researchers say that while vitamin D will not prevent people from contracting the virus, it could help patients by reducing complications and preventing death.

U.S. Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-Glenbeulah) is calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to further explore this potential link.

“I think a problem we have is people are scared-- and rightfully so-- of getting the coronavirus. But if they knew there was something they could do themselves, to protect themselves, they wouldn't be as afraid. Not to mention, they’d have a greater chance of living through this pandemic.”

Vitamin D is known to help with immunity, inflammation, mineral metabolism, as well as bone growth.

Whether it can help fight against COVID-19, a UW-Madison professor says it is too soon to tell.

“I am a little bit pessimistic about it because of the difficulty of doing the trials to actually determine definitively that there is a role to be played,” J. Wesley Pike said.

But given current knowledge, the professor said it wouldn’t hurt to take more vitamin D.

Researchers at Northwestern, who also said their work needs further study, cautioned people not to hoard supplements, especially those without vitamin D deficiency.

