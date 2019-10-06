Residence total loss after fire in Cottage Grove

A residence is a total loss after a fire in Cottage Grove Saturday night.

A person driving past the residence reported a fire with widespread heat and smoke at 2501 Highway MN at 9:15 p.m., according to the Cottage Grove Fire Department.

The rental property tenant was not home at the time. Departments from Marshall, Deerfield, Stoughton, Monona Grove and Maple Bluff were requested at the scene.

The residence is a total loss, according to the Cottage Grove Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is not suspicious, according to the department.