Resident scares off burglar from Madison home

A man working at home due to COVID-19 scared off a burglar on the north side of Madison on Tuesday afternoon.

The man had the door from his garage into his house suddenly open. He looked, and saw a teenager, with a hood pulled tightly around his face, running from his property to a Nissan Rogue, which was nearby on Quincy Avenue at 4:09 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The victim said the teen had gotten into two cars parked outside his home, according to the police department.

It appeared he rifled through them, likely looking for car keys. The keys were not inside the cars, and the criminal may have hoped to find a set inside the home, but was scared off.

There were two other teens inside the Rogue, and all three drove from the area at a high rate of speed. The witness did a good job of getting the Nissan's license plate, according to the police department.

It turned out the SUV was stolen from a west side residence on Monday.

Related to the incident, a Belgrove Lane resident went outside his home to see why his dog was barking on Tuesday evening, and found a teenager wearing pajama pants and a gray sweatshirt inside his garage.

The burglar took off, and got into a white Nissan Rogue, which sped from the area at 6:11 p.m., according to the police department.

It was the same SUV that was involved in the earlier burglary on Quincy Avenue. Like that case, the burglar had gotten inside the victim's car, which was parked in the garage. It did not appear anything was missing, according to the police department.