Residential fire displaces Watertown family

A family of three was displace d by a residential fire in Watertown early Saturday morning.

A resident was woken by the sound of fire at 923 Labaree St. at 12:57 a.m., according to the Watertown Fire Department. The department then received a call for an active fire with smoke and flames from the residence.

Once on scene, the reported fire was coming out of the second story of the residence. The crews on scene were able to knock down the fire from the outside and enter to put the fire out, according to the Watertown Fire Department.

The fire was then upgraded to a box alarm fire, requiring additional EMS and fire crews to arrive on the scene.

The source of the fire was electrical. Fire damage estimates are about $60,000, according to the Watertown Fire Department.

The Watertown Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Ixonia, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek, Waterloo and Clyman Fire Departments. Western Lakes and Lebanon Fire Department provided coverage at the station during this incident. The Watertown Police Department was on scene to help with traffic control and firefighting efforts.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians, according to the Watertown Fire Department.

The residents were able to get out of the house safely and go to a neighbor’s house during the fire. A family of three has been displaced by this fire and the Red Cross is assisting them.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to the Watertown Fire Department.