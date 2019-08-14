Residents discuss pros, cons of proposed F-35 presence at Truax Field

A meeting was held at the Dane County Airport Wednesday to discuss the proposed F-35 fighter jet project at Truax Field in Madison.

Residents expressed concerns about the impact on waterways and wildlife, to noise pollution and changes of property values.

A draft of the environmental impact study was recently released, and shows that over 1,000 people will be impacted.

One of the benefits of the jets is employment of 70 or more people with an average salary of $70,000 a year.

The next meeting scheduled with military officials on Sept. 12 at the Alliant Energy Center.

