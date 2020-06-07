Residents displaced after fire damages north side apartment, Madison Fire says

People living in a north side apartment are working on finding temporary living arrangements after a fire damaged their home Saturday morning.

The Madison Fire Department responded to the fire at 11:03 a.m. after someone living at the apartment building on the 3700 block of east Karstens Drive noticed heavy smoke on the second floor.

Firefighters found the fire in an apartment unit and quickly extinguished it.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The residents of the apartment unit are working with their insurance company for living arrangements and fire damage cleanup and repairs, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

