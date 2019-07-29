Residents trying to move on after apartment fire leaves them displaced

More than 20 Janesville residents are working to figure out their next steps after an apartment building fire left them displaced on Sunday.

By Monday afternoon, many residents still had not been able to get into their apartments, and several are struggling to figure out what to do next.

On Sunday, Tanya Truman and her husband Michael were home with their two kids when their apartment building on Holiday Dr. caught fire.

"I didn't know what to do, you're just watching your stuff burn, honestly helpless," Michael said.

Tanya remembered grabbing her kids and running outside, then waiting for Michael to come out.

"When me and my kids first got out here, all my kids were yelling for was Daddy, so that was hard and then he came out and a huge relief was lifted off my shoulders that my family was safe, everybody looked to be out," she said, tearing up.

Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon and managed to suppress the flames, but everyone in the building lost their homes and most of what was inside.

"Just all of our belongings, memories. Everything is gone," the Trumans said.

Several residents returned to the building Monday afternoon, trying to get back inside and save what they could.

One resident, Mina Wise, is searching for her cat Lennox. Firefighters were unable to catch the cat, and one told Wise he saw a cat run out of the building.

"If anybody sees my baby please tell me, I miss her a lot. She's my life," Wise said.

Wise and other residents said they are not sure what to do next, and they are trying to take things one day at a time.

""I definitely think it's going to be hard, but like he said, we have each other and we just have to get through it for our kids too," Tanya said.

Despite the devastation, many residents said they are grateful for the quick response from firefighters and for the support from friends and family.

"It’s overwhelming honestly, but they’re here to help and we’re going to try to salvage everything we can," said Michelle Kallio, who lived in the building for 12 years.

Kallio said she is finding a silver lining in all the small miracles.

"I’m grateful for the moments I had. My laptop was working this morning, so we did a cheer. I will be doing cheers with everything I can salvage today," she said.

Wise has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for all the displaced residents. She's trying to raise $1,000 for each unit and is also looking to start a collection for donated clothing and other essentials.