Residents will soon have to have special drivers license to fly, enter federal buildings

An example of a REAL-ID compliant driver's license. Wisconsin has been issuing the ID since 2013. (Courtesy of WisDOT).
Updated: Tue 3:16 PM, Oct 01, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- If you plan on flying or entering a federal building or military base – you will soon need to get a new driver’s license.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Monday that starting Oct. 1, 2020 Wisconsin residents will have to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license.

A REAL ID-compliant has a white-and-black star in the top-right corner of your license. Wisconsin has been issuing the licenses since 2013.

To get a REAL ID-compliant license, head to your local DMW office.

