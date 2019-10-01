Residents will soon have to have special drivers license to fly, enter federal buildings

If you plan on flying or entering a federal building or military base – you will soon need to get a new driver’s license.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced Monday that starting Oct. 1, 2020 Wisconsin residents will have to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license.

A REAL ID-compliant has a white-and-black star in the top-right corner of your license. Wisconsin has been issuing the licenses since 2013.

To get a REAL ID-compliant license, head to your local DMW office.

You can learn more here.

