Resolution to eliminate personal vaccine exemption fails in Sauk County

The Sauk County Board has voted against a resolution that would've recommended the state eliminate personal exemptions for child vaccines.

The board voted 21 to 7 against the resolution to eliminate the personal conviction exemption. That exemption allows parents to opt out of vaccine requirements in schools and day cares.

Dozens of people for and against the resolution showed up to the meeting that lasted for over four hours.

Last week, the Sauk County Health Board voted to pass along the resolution to the Sauk County Board of Supervisors.

Right now, Wisconsin law allows for three exceptions to child vaccinations: religious, medical and personal.