Restaurants and farmer's markets closed, local food vendors deliver their fare

As restaurants and farmer’s markets close over the outbreak, struggling local vendors take their fare door to door.

Co-owner of Landmark Creamery prepares bags for delivery.

Brix Cider, a farm-to-table restaurant in Mt. Horeb, has turned into a farm-to-home delivery service. Owner Marie Raboin explained, “Instead of preparing the food for our customers, we're congregating the food that people would normally buy from us, packing it into boxes and delivering it to our customers.”

In a typical delivery box, Raboin might include a house cider, as well as produce and non-perishables from other local vendors. Raboin said one of her favorite items to pack right now is the bread from Schubert’s, another Mt. Horeb restaurant.

“We want everyone to survive for both selfish and unselfish reasons,” Raboin said. “We need Schubert's to make it through, so that Antonio and his family can keep baking us these lovely products that we use every day in the menu.”

In Paoli, Landmark Creamery is also delivering bags of its cheeses, alongside local chocolates, jams or honey.

"Most of our cheese sales go to restaurants and small cheese shops,” co-owner Anna Landmark said. “We were going to be losing pretty much all our customers.”

But on the fourth day of operations, at nearly 300 orders, Landmark said the deliveries were already helping financially. She drove to Middleton to complete an order by a returning customer.

“It’s getting to be farmer’s market season, so I always think of Anna,” customer Amy Sherman-Kortvein said. “We saw that this was happening, and we were so excited to support some local businesses.”

“There’s a demand for groceries in general,” Raboin said. “And I think that some people really understand that this is the time to support our local economy.”

