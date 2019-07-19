Restaurants, grocers impacted by Madison explosion

Restaurants and grocery stores scrambled to save refrigerated food after the outage hit downtown Madison Friday.

For festival foods on East Washington Avenue, it took a lot of work to keep their food safe.

Power went out completely at about 8 a.m. this morning at Festival, where workers closed the doors shortly after.

While the grocery store was on a backup generator, the refrigeration portion wasn't fully working. That meant employees had to remove most of the refrigerated section quickly and efficiently into coolers in the back room.

"The team rallied, brought all that food together, put it in those coolers, put it in the freezer, and then just make sure that everything else is running as it should," Tami Koeth, Assistant Store Director of Festival Foods said.

Power was restored at Festival at about 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon. If it had stayed out any longer, the grocery store was prepared to move all those frozen and refrigerated items to another store with working power for safe keeping.