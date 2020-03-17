Restaurants provide adjusted St. Patrick's Day options due to coronavirus

While many restaurants are feeling the impact of the coronavirus, with many shutting doors or limiting service, there are still options for St. Patrick's Day foods, like corned beef and cabbage.

On Monday, Dexter’s Pub on Madison's east side posted on their Facebook page announcing they will be closing in light of coronavirus. “We have made the decision to close until next Tuesday at this point,” they wrote. “We will update as things progress. However, we do have 300 pounds of corned beef and cabbage. Tomorrow we will be open with a limited menu for take out only.”

On Tuesday, Dexter's will offer corned beef and cabbage options for take out. They also wrote on their Facebook page that any tips will go to a “general fund” to help employees.

Coppertop Restaurant on Madison’s west side also posted on their Facebook page, saying that corned beef and cabbage is still available for pick up or delivery through services like Door Dash.

Harmony Bar & Grill wrote on their Facebook that they are “taking steps to continue to provide you with your favorite neighborhood eats as we maintain responsible social distancing,” writing that they will be serving St. Patrick’s Day staples both dine in or carry out.

As more restaurants are forced to make changes due to the coronavirus, there are still ways customers can help. Like Dexter’s, some restaurants have special funds, or are splitting tips to help employees.

Mint Mark posted to their Instagram account saying they have a special section on their website to donate to staff, writing “we will split anything donated among our hourly tipped staff who are all facing a significant financial loss at this point.”

Another way to help local restaurants, in addition to leaving tips if you are ordering from them, is to buy gift cards. That way, restaurants still have your business, even if you are unable to dine with them.

