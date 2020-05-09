Retail experts explain why businesses need in-store and online platforms

Retail experts say there will be a gradual recovery for businesses, as COVID-19 has caused many to shutter operations temporarily.

Dozens of businesses in Rock Island have received COVID-19 Emergency Grant funding. In an announcement released on Friday, officials said 48 businesses received $98,975 in funding. (MGN)

Hart Posen, a management professor at the UW-Madison School of Business, said it will be key for industries to incorporate both in-store and online options effectively.

“I think the real push is to figure out how physical brick and mortar retailers can make the combination of brick and mortar and online work,” he said.

Posen said COVID-19 has impacted different industries in very different ways, some negative and some positive. For example, grocery stores are seeing great success with online shopping options, while the furniture industry has at large not kept up.

“I think there is going to be a long-term shift. It’s not like we are going to buy all of our groceries online, but we will go from a relatively small share of the market, to a much more substantial share,” he said.

He said COVID-19 will most likely sweep away already dying retailers for good, paving the way for others to move forward in new ways.

Posen said right now most data tracking spending trends available is for March. He said learning April’s data will be telling when it comes to just how many industries took a hit and how hard.