Retired healthcare workers show support for stay-at-home order at Capitol building

Several retired health care workers gathered at the Capitol building Thursday to show their support for the 'Safer at Home' order and against efforts to undermine social distancing in Wisconsin.

The protest comes after over a thousand people rallied in the same spot one week ago, to express their frustration against the stay-at-home order, which they say is harming their financial stability and infringing their civil rights.

The day after, people across the state posted to social media in support of the stay-at-home order. Instead of gathering in-person, participants used a series of hashtags to promote social distancing and support frontline workers.

The GOP-led legislature is also suing Gov. Tony Evers' 'Stay at Home' order in the state Supreme Court. The stay-at-home order, which closes most non-essential businesses, schools and bans large public gatherings, is set to expire on May 26.

On Thursday, two retired health care workers held a large banner with the slogan written, "Healthcare workers protect us. Extremists endanger us." They wore masks and seemed to stay some distance apart, to maintain social distancing.

The two protesters who held the banner spoke with reporters, saying that the anti-stay-at-home protests will only lead lead to more coronavirus cases, and that Wisconsin residents must persevere under the 'Safer at Home' until the curve sufficiently flattens.