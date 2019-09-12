Rev. Nolan trial Day 4: Nolan takes the stand, accused of sexually assaulting a child

A former priest charged with molesting an altar boy has just taken the stand in Day 4 of his trial in Jefferson County Court Thursday.

Rev. William Nolan

Rev. William Nolan, 66, pleaded not guilty to six felony counts of sexual assault of a child. Nolan is accused of sexually assaulting an altar boy at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson in 2009.

In court Thursday, Nolan denied the allegations and said "it didn't happen." Nolan also testified that the victim's allegation that he went into Nolan's office to have sex isn't true, because the door was a secure door and was always locked.

William Nolan testified for nearly 2.5 hours.

Earlier this week, the victim testified saying he went through a door while he was in school to get to Nolan's office to have a sexual encounter. On Thursday, Nolan testified saying that did not happen because the door was always locked.

"That door was a security door that would not allow anybody into the school via the church," Nolan said.

NBC15 has chosen not to identify the alleged victim, now 26 years old, in order to protect his privacy.

On Tuesday, the victim told the court that he was never forced to participate in the reported sexual encounters that allegedly happened during a trip to the ski hill Tyrol Basin, in school, at his church and in Nolan’s home.

On Friday the sides are expected to present their closing arguments, and the jury is expected to deliberate.

“It makes me feel mad, angry because it didn’t happen.” — Father William Nolan is testifying after being accused of sexually assaulting a child at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. #NBC15 pic.twitter.com/JAirbDgzdv — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) September 12, 2019

Nolan’s doctor testified that Nolan has several surgery scars and a skin tag near his groin. Nolan drew where the surgical scar is on his leg.



Earlier this week, when asked if Nolan had any noticeable markings, the victim testified saying that Nolan had a “hairy chest.” #NBC15 pic.twitter.com/NHtoxUuN5G — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) September 12, 2019

UPDATE: Father William Nolan just took the stand. #nbc15 pic.twitter.com/UJxysKcCak — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) September 12, 2019