Review: Police reports lack justification on frisk incidents

A group monitoring a legal settlement over the Milwaukee Police Department's stop-and-frisk practices reports officers failed to document a justification in 80% of such incidents in the first half of 2019.

The Crime and Justice Institute found many of the officers' report narratives lacked the details necessary to establish reasonable suspicion that the people being frisked were armed or dangerous to others around them.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Boston-based institute is monitoring the police department's compliance as part of a $3.4 million settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin over stop-and-frisk practices. The settlement directed the department to overhaul its stop-and-search policy and improve data collection.