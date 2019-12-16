Reward offered for arrest of Beaver Dam holiday light grinches

Authorities are hoping a $5,000 reward will lead to the arrest of those responsible for ruining a holiday light display at Swan Park Beaver Dam.

On Monday, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said an anonymous donor through the Beaver Dam Rotary Club is offering the reward.

During the overnight hours of Dec. 4 and 5, several holiday displays were damaged by golf carts at Swan Park were damaged. The displays were part of the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights.

Schmidt said other locations in Beaver Dam were also targets of vandalism, burglary, and theft. Soda machines outside of Professional Floor Covering were stolen, Habitat for Humanity Restore was burglarized, and golf carts were stolen from Wayland Academy.

Schmidt also released more photos of clothing, shoes, and backpack worn by the suspects. Schmidt believes the Rotary Lights vandalism and other incidents in Beaver Dam are connected.

