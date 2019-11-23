Rhinelander city admin. named in felony investigation; DA determined no criminal charges prior to city hall search

Rhinelander city administrator and Weston’s former village administrator Daniel Guild was named in two search warrants for misconduct in office and tampering with records, executed Thursday at Rhinelander City Hall. Information contained in the search warrants point to two primary reasons for the searches: a missing personnel file of a now-terminated city employee, and allegations of tampering with emails that were requested as open records.

OCSO members leaving Rhinelander City Hall after executing two search warrants. Nov. 21, 2019 (WSAW Photo)

Copies of the search warrants, obtained by NewsChannel 7, name Guild as the primary subject of investigation, with records sought through the search of emails between Guild and various council members and city employees as well as copies of all written disciplinary records and documentation involving investigations into former public works director Tim Kingman, who was terminated by the city earlier this year.

The search of city hall lasted from Thursday morning through afternoon. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted by detectives from the Vilas and Marathon County Sheriff's Offices, and the digital forensics team with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to the returned search warrant, investigators recovered multiple flash drives, tablets, phones, paper reports, and other digital files as part of Thursday's search. Those items were recovered from Mayor Chris Frederickson's office, Guild's office, and the secured part of city hall's basement where files were also stored.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation, Hess said, started by the OCSO and initially assisted by Price County Sheriff's Office. The search warrants indicate that the investigation began with a report from the Northwoods River News, a local paper in Rhinelander, of a possible open records violation and records tampering.

That investigation into records tampering started on September 4, court records indicate. In an interview with the OCSO, representatives of the River News reported concern that now-former Public Works director Tim Kingman's personnel file had been stolen or tampered with.

Guild reported the file missing to the city council on September 9 of this year, saying it had been missing since he had assumed office in 2018. Multiple city officials, including former city attorney Carrie Miljevich and city clerk Val Foley, were interviewed as part of the investigation into how and where personnel records were kept. Officials testified that the documents had previously been present when the former administrator was in office.

In the search warrant regarding misconduct in office, Guild was also alleged to have altered a letter he had sent to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities seeking advice about removing a council president. A Price County investigator recommended criminal charges of tampering to the OCSO after completing the initial investigation into that allegation.

Those recommended charges were forwarded to Forest County District Attorney Charles Simono, who was named the special prosecutor on the case, according to the search warrant. In a letter dated November 18, three days prior to the search of Rhinelander City Hall, Simono determined that no criminal charges should be filed, as he did not believe the alterations were "done with intent to injure or defraud destroy, damage, remove or conceal any public record."

However, Simono noted in a letter to Guild that the "changing of such emails, especially given your public position, is always suspect and opens the door to greater concerns regarding your conduct and the work within your office."

OCSO Patrol Captain Tyler Young told NewsChannel 7 that they went ahead with the search warrant because their investigation was looking into more charges than what the special prosecutor had considered. OCSO felt there was more to the investigation, and Oneida County district attorney Michael Schiek agreed--after OCSO presented their information to him.

"We made a presentation to district attorney Schiek with our case. He felt there was enough for a warrant," Young explained. "The warrant was brought to the judge, including the letter from the Forest County district attorney. The judge is aware of the letter, and agreed to go ahead with the search warrant."

Schiek could proceed with criminal charges if he chooses. Young says it could take weeks or more to sift through the evidence recovered in Thursday's search.

In March, Rhinelander's city council narrowly voted down a motion to suspend Guild. Mayor Chris Frederickson cast the tie-breaking vote, 5-4.

Earlier in the meeting, Public Works director Tim Kingman also submitted a declaration of no confidence in Daniel Guild to the council, signed by himself and four other city employees--including city clerk Val Foley and administrative assistant, Stephanie Rajnicek.

"There are likely other criminal type actions forthcoming," Kingman had said in public comment when he presented the letter. A letter of confidence in Guild was later submitted to the city, signed by fifteen city employees.

Kingman was later terminated in June of this year, following the same split 5-4 vote that saved Guild’s suspension in March. Other city employees leaving this year include the termination of city attorney Carrie Miljevich and the resignation of city administrative assistant Stephanie Rajnicek, who cited an “extreme amount of tension” in her resignation letter.

Last year, Guild served a 30-day unpaid suspension from his position as village administrator in Weston, a suspension that was retroactively voided. In July, he voluntarily resigned with a severance agreement of almost $94,000; a joint statement from Guild and the village stated the resignation was not a result of misconduct.

A 2017 performance review released to NewsChannel 7 cited concerns with his presence in office and other areas of his management.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to Guild and mayor Chris Frederickson for comment. Guild was not in office; we have not heard back from either of them.