Rhode Island zoo welcomes baby 2-toed sloth after tough pregnany

A Rhode Island zoo is welcoming a baby sloth into the world following a tough pregnancy.

Roger Williams Park Zoo posted to Twitter saying two-toed sloths Fiona and Wesley are now parents to a baby 2-toed sloth. They made the delivery while the zoo remained closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The next day, Roger Williams Park Zoo wrote in another post that the baby is quite large compared to other newborns, coming in at just less than 1.5 pounds.

"Close monitoring by our animal care & vet staff ensure mom & baby are thriving during this critical time," according to the Rhode Island zoo.