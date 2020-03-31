Rhodes-Conway: 'We must postpone' April election

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the state must postpone the April 7 election, in a statement on Tuesday.

"An all-absentee election, while safer, comes with its own set of logistical and accessibility issues that cannot be solved without more time and resources. Shifting the method of voting without shifting the date does not solve our problems," Rhodes-Conway said.

The mayor is asking a federal court to postpone the election and consider a mail-in ballot.

The City of Madison filed a brief, asking the court to; postpone the election for at least three weeks, allow all elected officials to remain in office until their successors are elected and consider ordering a full mail-in ballot election, according to Rhodes-Conway.

"With all the evidence in front of me, I can only conclude that the best way – and perhaps the only way – to hold a fair and safe election is to postpone it," Rhodes-Conway said.

The issue is headed to federal court with two cases consolidated before Judge William M. Conley, United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The mayor claimed the need for 1,500 poll workers to manage the voting process on April 7.

"We’re down to 66 polling locations, from an original 92," Rhodes-Conway said.

Rhodes-Conway also questioned the fairness and access of absentee ballots. She said the Clerk’s Office has been strained during this time, impacting the voting process.

"They’ve struggled to find enough ballot envelopes and enough mailing labels, and they’ve worked 90-110 hour work weeks to manage the volume of requests, losing sleep and straining their own immune systems in the process," she said.