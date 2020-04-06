Rhodes-Conway thanks Evers for delaying election

Madison’s mayor is applauding Gov. Tony Evers decision to delay the Spring Election and Presidential Primary for more than two months, noting that the City Clerk’s Office may not be able to get ballots in time to everyone who has requested them.

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Governor Evers for taking this critically important step today to protect public health and create a safe and fair opportunity for thousands of Wisconsinites to cast to their vote,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a statement Monday.

On Monday, Evers issued an executive order pushing back in-person voting for what would have been Tuesday’s election until June 9. The Democratic governor cited health concerns for his decision. The Wisconsin Legislature has filed a lawsuit with the state Supreme Court, seeking an injunction on the order. Earlier in the day, lawmakers opened and then immediately adjourned the second day of Gov. Evers special session on the election. They are not set to meet again until Wednesday.

Noting the overwhelming number of absentee ballot requests the City has received, she said that only 54 percent of the nearly 90,000 sent out have come back and that it was clear the backlog in issuing ballots has cause a delay in their return.

Pointing out that other states had already postponed their elections, the Mayor argued that holding the election Tuesday would risk increasing the spread of COVID-19. She also cited the lack of poll workers as forcing consolidation of polling places, meaning more people gathering in the same location and possibly leading to some groups, especially African-Americans, being disenfranchised.