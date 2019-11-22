Rib Mountain business discovers 60,000 images of child porn on phone

Bond has been set at $10,000 cash for a Weston man accused of having more than 60,000 images of child pornography on his phone.

Ge Vue booking photo. Marathon County Jail (November 2019)

Ge Vue, 43, is charged with possession of pornography.

Prosecutors say an investigation began Nov. 9 after a phone was dropped off at a Rib Mountain business for repair. Staff said while making a repair, the background applications needed to be closed. While closing them, the photo gallery revealed 20-30 inappropriate images.

Investigators said of the 72,826 photos, 60,000 were child porn. And of the 3,460 videos, 1,770 were child porn.

Vue is expected to learn Dec. 2 if his case will head to trial.