Richland Center police chief facing multiple sexual assault charges

The Richland Center police chief was charged on Tuesday with multiple misdemeanor sexual assault charges as well as a misdemeanor theft charge.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice hired a special prosecutor to investigate Chief Lucas Clements in August. The state began investigating Clements in June.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, three fourth degree sexual assault charges and a single theft charge of property valuing less than $2,500 were filed against Clements in Richland County Circuit Court.

A court date for Clements has not been scheduled yet, according to the Richland County District Attorney's Office.

In 2013, Clements, then a lieutenant with Richland Center police, was under investigation after receiving four traffic citations.That investigation was started after Clements allegedly drove into a guard rail, and allegedly had been drinking before the accident.

According to the Richland Center Police Department's website, Clements has served since 2003.